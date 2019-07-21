British Airways suspends Cairo flights over 'terrorism risk'
Sunday July 21 2019
London. British Airways said Saturday it had suspended flights to Cairo for seven days as a precautionary measure following a security review.
The flag carrier said it would not operate its aircraft unless it feels it is safe to do so.
"We constantly review our security arrangements at all our airports around the world, and have suspended flights to Cairo for seven days as a precaution to allow for further assessment," the airline said in a statement.
SAFETY FIRST
"The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our priority, and we would never operate an aircraft unless it was safe to do so."
Egypt's civil aviation ministry said it was "coordinating" with the British embassy in Cairo and the local BA representative and starting an extra EgyptAir flight to London every day to carry
stranded passengers.
Some affected passengers posted pictures on social media appearing to show a letter handed out by BA with a similar message.
A spokeswoman for the airline said it could not immediately offer more information about the suspensions.
TERRORISM RISK
In its travel advice for British nationals heading to Egypt, the Foreign Office in London warns: "There's a heightened risk of terrorism against aviation.”
"Additional security measures are in place for flights departing from Egypt to the UK. You should co-operate fully with security officials at airports."