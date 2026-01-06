Samia to open state-of-the-art IMS buildings in Zanzibar

Unguja. As part of efforts to strengthen higher education infrastructure, President Samia Suluhu Hassan is set to inaugurate the academic, administrative, and student hostel buildings at the Institute of Marine Sciences (IMS), University of Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar.

UDSM Vice-Chancellor, Prof William Anangisye, told a press conference here that the buildings, to be inaugurated on Thursday, January 8, 2026, are aimed at improving the teaching and learning environment.

“The construction of these buildings is part of the Higher Education for Economic Transformation (HEET) project, a government initiative to drive economic transformation, particularly in marine science and the blue economy sectors,” he said, adding that the buildings are located on a 50.24-hectare site.

The project, valued at Sh11 billion, had its construction contract signed on February 22, 2024, and is being implemented by Till Construction Ltd under the supervision of Geometry Consulting Ltd.

Regarding the furniture, the contract was signed in November 2025, with Jaffery Ind Sain Ltd handling installation for Sh746.785 million.

Prof Anangisye said the academic and administrative building features modern facilities, including 41 offices accommodating over 80 staff, and 10 classrooms for 300 students at a time.

Other facilities include five teaching and research laboratories for 114 students simultaneously, a computer room for 35 students, a conference hall for 150 people, and a 40-bed student hostel to improve accommodation access.

He added that the laboratories cover marine chemistry, marine biology, marine physics, microbiology, and biotechnology, as well as specialised equipment labs, enabling advanced research on marine resources, coastal environments, climate change, and the development of marine-derived products.

Through the HEET project, IMS will expand and enhance certificate, diploma, and postgraduate programmes aimed at producing skilled professionals for both public and private sectors, particularly in areas linked to the blue economy.

The project will also promote innovative research and the application of findings for national development, foster entrepreneurship based on marine resources, including adding value to products such as seaweed, and strengthen tourism.

Prof Anangisye said that during the project, the surrounding Buyu community benefited through 1,457 jobs and economic opportunities via small businesses and the supply of food and raw materials.

IMS Director, Dr Mwita Mangora, said that upon completion, the infrastructure is expected to drive significant advances in marine science disciplines.