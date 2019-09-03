By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Tanzania Parliament has embarked on paperless operations in the debating chamber as part of its efforts to embrace electronic development.

Speaker of the National Assembly announced on Tuesday September 3, 2019 that order papers will no longer be printed starting from tomorrow September 4, 2019.

"We will send it electronically through WhatsApp and email addresses," he said.