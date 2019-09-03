Tanzania Parliament to adopt paperless operations with immediate effect
Dodoma. Tanzania Parliament has embarked on paperless operations in the debating chamber as part of its efforts to embrace electronic development.
Speaker of the National Assembly announced on Tuesday September 3, 2019 that order papers will no longer be printed starting from tomorrow September 4, 2019.
"We will send it electronically through WhatsApp and email addresses," he said.
"We are the only House in East Africa which is still entertaining the papers. We are starting with the ban on printing the order papers and slowly the desks in the debating chamber will be paperless," added Mr Ndugai.