5,000 traders in limbo after fire razes market

By Filbert Rweyemamu @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. About 5,000 traders in Arusha were counting their losses yesterday after a night blaze razed a large section a major market in the city.

The cause of the midnight inferno at Samunge market, which took many by surprise, was not immediately established, and police said an investigation was underway. Reports said a trader who operated a kiosk, James Temba, 57, died after attempting to salvage merchandise from his shop.

Acting regional police commander Koka Moita said Temba died at Mount Meru Regional Hospital where he was taken for treatment.

It is estimated that about 5,000 small-scale traders selling food and assorted merchandise operated at the market located off Sokoine Road, which runs through the centre of the city.

The market sits on the former NMC grounds which from 2011 were used for political rallies, mainly by opposition parties at the peak of political rivalry in Arusha.

City authorities opened it for hawkers and other small traders who could not find suitable areas to conduct their businesses.

Eyewitnesses said the blaze started at around 11.30pm on Saturday.

Firefighters who rushed to the site could not do much as the market was almost inaccessible by large vehicles.

“Firefighters could only look on helplessly as the fierce fire consumed shops and stalls because fire tenders could not reach the blaze,” an eyewitness said.

Ms Amina Njika, the chairperson of the association of traders operating in the area, could not immediately estimate the total loss, but added that it was likely to run into tens of millions of shillings.

She appealed to the government to assist the traders, saying most had lost everything in the fire.

Arusha district commissioner Gabriel Daqarro was among senior government officials who rushed to the scene.

He directed city officials establish the value of merchandise destroyed in the fire.

There were reports of people looting shops and stalls that were not affected by the fire.

Some traders lamented the lack of access roads, which meant that it was virtually impossible for firefighters to tackle the blaze despite arriving at the scene a few minutes after it broke out.

Samunge, which is one of the three major markets in Arusha, was opened in 2013 in order to decongest the city centre.

Two other major markets are the central market in the central business district and Kilombero wholesale food market, which is located about two kilometres away.