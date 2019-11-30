ACT-Wazalendo wades into health insurance debate

By Gadiosa Lamtey and Elizabeth Edward @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Opposition party ACT-Wazalendo has criticised the government over newly launched National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) schemes alleging that it sought to exploit people through provision of basic services, hence calling it to halt their implementation.

The opposition party claimed further that the insurance packages were aimed at creating social classes in accessing health care services, arguing that no human person ever chooses to fell sick or suffer from one kind or other of disease. Early this week, NHIF announced new packages that will come into force in 2020, sparking debates in every corner, particularly via social Opposition party ACT-Wazalendo has criticised the government over newly launched National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) schemes alleging that it sought to exploit people through provision of basic services, hence calling it to halt their implementation.media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp.

However, Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Minister Ummy Mwalimu yesterday used her Twitter handle @umwalimu to warn various groups and individuals from misleading the public on the new insurance packages.

“Stop misleading the public on the health insurance contribution rate by workers, it remains 3 per cent of one’s salary, while the employer contributes another 3 per cent. No changes has been done on the contribution rate by employees. This is according to the National Health Insurance Fund Act, Cap 395 Section 9,” she responded.

The minister further clarified responding to a tweet by ACT-Wazalendo party leader Zitto Kabwe: “My brother let’s not bring politics in this matter. The packages are entirely voluntary. No one is forced to enrol in one form or the other. Besides, the packages have not replaced the Community Health Insurance (CHF) arrangement, where the annual contribution rate remains Sh30,000 for a household consisting of up to six members. In addition, children’s and farmer’s packages are still available.”

However, she said the ministry would continue receiving opinions and suggestions from the public on NHIF packages with the aim of improving them as the ultimate goal is reaching the universal health cover.

Advertisement

A single beneficiary from the informal sector will contribute starting from a minimum Sh192,000 as membership fee, compared to Sh1.5 million (per individual) which was previously charged by the national health insurance firm.

Speaking yesterday ACT-Wazalendo party secretary general Dorothy Semu argued that the NHIF new schemes was continuation of turning basic services into business and creating social classes.

“There are classes in the provision of health care services. The procedure of the packages is taken that the issue of someone suffering from a disease is voluntary and that a person can choose to become sick or not,” she observed.

The party secretary general reiterated the call by the opposition party that the package implementation should be halted so that to adjust the costs to what ordinary people can afford comfortably.