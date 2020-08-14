Ace Berg releases first single under new label

Ace Berg’s music career kicked off in 2013 with songs songs like ‘Letter to God’ and ‘Annoyed’ among others, the rapper rose to fame when he won the MTN Rap battle competition

By The Citizen Reporter

Lagos. Nigerian artiste Ikechukwu Okoronkwo aka Ace Berg is reaping the fruits of signing with record label Sir Justin World Entertainment also known as SJW Entertainment after he released his first song under the label.

The song titled “Heart Breaker” was released on July 31, 2020. He says that with his style, which he considers different from other Nigerian hip hop artistes, he’s ready to showcase to the world his talent and redefine creativity with his craft.

Ace Berg’s music career kicked off in 2013 with songs songs like ‘Letter to God’ and ‘Annoyed’ among others, the rapper rose to fame when he won the MTN Rap battle competition in 2014 which took place at federal university of Owerri.

Ace Berg who hails from Lagos state, after being featured by so many underground artistes released his first single the song is titled, ‘Letter To God’ that was produced by popular producer, Humble Mix.