Africa's Covid-19 cases pass 140,000

The Africa CDC says the northern Africa region is the most affected area across the continent both in terms of positive Covid-19 cases as well as the number of deaths.

By Xinhua

Addis Ababa, The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across Africa has surpassed reached 141,000 as the death toll from the ongoing pandemic surged to 4,069 by Sunday morning, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC in its latest situation update issued on Sunday also revealed that the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across the continent rose from 135,292 on Saturday morning to 141,535 by Sunday morning, eventually registering 5,243 new cases during the past 24-hours period.

The continental disease control and prevention agency, which noted that the virus has so far spread into 54 African countries, also disclosed that some 59,212 people who have been infected with Covid-19 have recovered across Africa.