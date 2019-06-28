By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Air Tanzania Corporation Limited (ATCL) today launched its maiden flight to Johannesburg South Africa flying the newly acquired Airbus 220-300 aircraft.

The aircraft left at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) for Johannesburg at 10:30 am and was expected to land at the OR Tambo International Airport at 12:45 pm.

Speaking shortly before departure the deputy minister for Works, Transport and Communication Elias Kwandikwa said the South African route is vital for strengthening the relationship between two countries.

"Today is very special day for Air Tanzania after we managed to launch our new route which means we are now ready to serve Tanzanians and we shall soon launch other flights to India and China," he said

Mr Kundwikwa added the new route will help in reducing the time that was spent by passengers who were forced to connect through either Ethiopia or Kenya.

For his part, ATCL board chairman Emmanuel Koroso added that South Africa is very important market especially in the tourism sector.

According to ATCL managing director Ladislaus Matindi return tickets is now being sold at promotion price of $299 that will last until July 15.