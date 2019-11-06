By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz Dar es Salaam. The Tanzanian

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzanian government says it has set plans to purchase a third Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, to further boost its fleet to 12 aircraft by the year 2020.

About two weeks ago the country received its second delivery of Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner valued at valued at $224.6 million; which President John Magufuli publicly said was paid in cash.

The president has personally made it his priority to revise Tanzania’s flag carrier Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) after years of loss-making.

The plans for a third Boeing aircraft means ATCL is set to increase its fleet and spread its wings internationally. Currently Air Tanzania flies to Mumbai, India.

By the end of this year, the airline, which operates the aircrafts leased by Tanzania Government Flight Agency (TGFA), expects to start flying to Guangzhou (China) and Bangkok (Thailand).

During a press conference in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, the Government Spokesperson Dr Hassan Abbas saida payment process is ongoing for another two Airbus A220-300s and one Bombardier Dash 8 Q 400.

Dr Abbas was speaking to journalists about the achievements of President Magufuli after four years in office. Among other things, he detailed what the Tanzanian government is doing to revive the airline.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Dr Philp Mpango said the government was building its capacity to run more airlines.

“We will also build the infrastructure required for the maintenance of the aircraft and ground handling services,” he said.

Dr Mpango said special importance would be directed towards improving the National Institute of Transport (NIT)so that it can train world-class pilots locally.

The government, said DrMpango, would continue paying ATCL’s outstanding debts.