Airtel Tanzania slashes data price by 85 per cent

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam.Airtel Tanzania has on July 6 announced a significant drop in its data rates to provide Airtel customers more value across the country from the comfort of their homes.

According to a statement issued by the company on the new data plan, the telco has made data more affordable by reducing rates by 85 per cent .

Previously, the data on Airtel was priced at Sh40 per 1MB.

Airtel Tanzania Managing Director George Mathen , said “Customers’ daily data patterns have increased recently and we are delighted to introduce a new data rate in response to this demand. The new data offer will provide our customers with the freedom to use their data however and wherever they want and not worry about running out of bundles.

Airtel Tanzania Director of Communications, Beatrice Singano on the other hand said the telco is focused on providing customers with affordable rates.

“Now surfing has been made much easier, our customers can stay online even when their internet bundle has expired. We believe our offer will help customers to connect with friends and family and save money”.

She added: Airtel continues to offer fast and affordable internet services in the country. We have a vast 4G network in Tanzania available in over 24 regions across all major towns and cities. We want our customers to continue using our services and urge new users to visit our Airtel Centers and purchase Airtel 4G Simcard.

According to Singano reports published by the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) statistics report posted in March 2020, the number of internet users in Tanzania has drastically increased from 14.2 million to 25.7 million between 2014 and 2019.