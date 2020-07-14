Anna Henga appointed to the board of African NGO council

Anna Henga, will serve the African NGO Council Board of Directors for two years, effective from July 2020

By The Citizen Reporter

Freetown. Tanzania Legal and Human Rights Centre executive director Anna Henga has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the African Council of Non- Governmental Organisations (African NGO Council) which is based in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Anna Henga, will serve the African NGO Council Board of Directors for two years, effective from July 2020

“I am so pleased to invite you (Anna Henga) to serve on the Board of Directors of the African Council of Non- Governmental Organisations (African NGO Council). At the meeting of the Board Recruitment Committee, held on 1stJuly 2020, at the organisation’s premises, it was resolved among - other things - that we invite you to serve in this regard. This letter, thus serves to appoint you to provide leadership and strategic direction for the African NGO Council for the next two years, beginning July 2020,” said Rebecca Paulson, the Executive Director of the African NGO Council in a statement

In her response Ms henga said she was really excited to receive the new call of duty.

“ It is an honour for me to join and serve the African NGO Council, a proven leader of the NGO sector in the African continent. I am looking forward to contributing to the attainment of the Council’s objectives,” said Henga.

Among other duties, the African NGO Council Board of Directors, which is made up of six members, contributes to the proper governance of and guide of AFRONGO in establishing a strategy and policy objectives through active participation in the Council’s governance and decision making.