Bishop Gwajima, Prof Kitila, eye Dar constituencies

The duo on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 expressed their political ambitions with Prof Kitila Mkumbo eying the Ubungo Constituency, while Bishop Josephat Gwajima revealed his interest to contest at the Kawe Constituency, both under the CCM ticket.

By Louis Kolumbia @Colouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. One day after CCM secretary general Bashiru Ally blew the whistle allowing members aspiring for the parliamentary and councilor positions across the country to pick forms, Bishop Josephat Gwajima and Prof Kitila Mkumbo yesterday visited party’s Kinondoni district offices.

Report has it that Prof Kitila Mkumbo has expressed his intention to contest for the Ubungo constituency in the October general elections.

Bishop Gwajima told a section of journalists later that his tour at the Kinondoni offices aimed at responding to Dr Bashiru’s directives that cadres who had intentions to vie for various leadership could now do so.

The aim of the visit was to enable party members to introduce themselves and get instructions of various procedures and guidelines in connection with the nomination process within CCM.

"It wasn’t my ghost; It was me who visited the offices where I was well received and got instructed on various issues. I’m staying in Kawe where I think it is tasteful especially if I will be endorsed through the CCM intra-party processes,” he said.

"I have made many friends in Kawe rather than in Misungwi district where I was born. I think there is something I’m supposed to do for residents in the constituency.”

He said if endorsed and later voted by Kawe residents, he will remain an administrative leader of his church and leave daily operations to other people.

“People should be aware that Ayatollah Khomeini is the Iranian supreme leader as well as cleric. Pope Benedict IX is an administrative leader of the Vatican as well as the Roman Catholic pontiff. There have been other clerics who served as lawmakers such as reverend Rwakatare (Getrude), Msigwa (Peter) and many others,” he said.

Bishop Gwajima said he joined CCM in 1994 after receiving a membership card in Mwanza, Misungwi District in Kabale village.

“I have never served as a member of Chadema or any other political party. But, I like to advocate for justice in the spirit whether within CCM or any organization,” he said.

He declined to unveil his priorities, saying CCM has a notable process to get its candidates and that he will disclose what would be his agenda after endorsement, noting that however, he will support any other candidate if he will not be chosen.