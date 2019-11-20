Biteko directs big miners to observe ‘locals first’ policy

By Rehema Matowo @TheCitizenTZ news@tz,nationmedia.com

Geita. Minerals minister Doto Biteko has directed foreign investors in the mineral sector to observe the Mining Act of 2017 on local content that requires products and services available in the country to be supplied by citizens so that communities living around mining sites can benefit.

The minister has also reminded holders of mining licences of being aware that the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) was a legal requirement and not a charity to communities living around mining sites.

Biteko issued the directive on Monday during a ceremony to lay the foundation stone for the Tanzania Prisons Service dispensary in Geita Town.

The dispensary has been constructed through the financing of stakeholders including the Geita Gold Mine Ltd (GGML) that contributed Sh140 million.

“Instead of floating a tender on buying and selling diesel to businesspersons in the country, mining firms have awarded the tender to a Dubai businessman, who buys the fuel in the City of Dar es Salaam and ferries it to mines.

“This is not acceptable. We want to ensure Tanzanians have those opportunities to boost their individual economies and that of the nation as a whole,” Biteko vowed.

Speaking on the construction of the dispensary and two dorms for prisoners in Geita Prison, GGML Executive Director Richard Jordinson said his firm contributed Sh140 million.

Jordinson also pledged to continue cooperating with the community surrounding the mine and implement development projects for the community.

“This is among the projects which are being implemented through over Sh9.2 billion allocated in the firm’s CSR budget for the year 2019,” said Mr Jordinson.