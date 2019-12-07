Body retrieved in Likoni crossing tragedy- VIDEO

By Daily Nation

Kenya Navy divers retrieved the body of a man from the ocean at the Likoni Channel after a vehicle plunged into the water early Saturday.

Officials said only the driver was in the Saloon car when it sank into the ocean on Saturday at 4.20am.

Police and family members identified the victim as John Mutinda, 46.

Kenya Ferry Service (KFS) said in a statement that the driver of the vehicle drove at high speed after purchasing a ticket and plunged into the water.

First responders acted quickly and before 9am Saturday the body of a man was retrieved from the water.

Following the recovery of the body, ferry services were temporarily stopped triggering protests from commuters.

Advertisement

Dozens of commuters protested that they were running late for work.

When KFS resumed operation, the huge crowd rushed into the ferry nearly causing a stampede.

Meanwhile, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho shared a message of sympathy following Likoni tragedy.

Mr Joho said early Saturday that he dispatched a team of divers to help in the rescue and search mission.