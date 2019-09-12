Bongo Flava artiste Mbosso mourns the loss of his baby mama

Dar es Salaam. Bongo Flava artiste Marombosso is mourning the death of his baby mama, Boss Martha, who was a fast rising Tanzanian stand up comedienne.

According to reports in the media, Martha died on Wednesday morning after a short illness.

It’s said the rib cracker, who was also an actress, had been suffering from Meningitis, which she later succumbed to.

Following the sudden demise of Martha, Mbosso was unable to control his grief taking to Instagram in to mourn his baby mama.

Martha, who rose to fame through popular show Cheka Tu Stand Up Comedy Show, had an on and off love affair with Mbosso that lasted for five years.

At the time of their split, the two had been blessed with a child, a son.

