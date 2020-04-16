Businessman Rostam Aziz hands over Covid-19 protection equipment

Renowned businessman Rostam Aziz has on Thursday, April 16, 2020 provided Covid-19 protective equipment worth over one billion that will be used in city commuters, health workers and densely populated areas.

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania businessman Rostam Aziz has today handed over shilling one billion worth of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to support the country’s war on Covid-19.

The equipment include 6,000 sanitizers and dispensers for the Dar es Salaam commuter transport, 70,000 masks for health workers and 25 body sanitizer machines that will be installed in congested areas of the city including market places.

The donation was a fulfillment of Mr Aziz’s promises he made before the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on April 8, 2020.

Handing over the equipment to the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC) Paul Makonda on Thursday April 16, 2020, Mr Aziz asked other businesspeople to support the government on the war against the disease.

“This is what is being done by other businessmen all over the world. We can’t leave our government’s to fight the war alone,” he said.

He said masks can be made domestically for all Tanzanians to use the material and therefore prevent spread of the disease.

Speaking during the event, Mr Makonda said five emergency teams have been formed in the city after declaration of 25 health centers responsible for collection of Covid-19 samples.

“The President has provided the teams with 25 brand new vehicles including ambulances. Instead of extending transmission chains in daladala or taxi, we will follow people with Covid-19 symptoms where they are after calling us,” he said.

He said 500 volunteers have been trained and deployed in all 102 wards in order to provide assistance to citizens at respective areas.

According to him, streets chairmen, being the heads of defense and security committees in the streets should restrict unnecessary gatherings and ensure children remain indoors after schools and varsity closures extensions.

“Unnecessary upcountry travels and those planning to visit Dar es Salaam should consider suspending their trips to pave the way for intensified war on the killer virus,” he said.

For his part, the Medical Association of Tanzania (MAT) President, Dr Elisha Osati said health workers at the frontline were facing high risks on the disease, calling on for more support from stakeholders.