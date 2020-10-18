CCM banking on members list to win 2020 polls

The party’s Ideology and Publicity Secretary Humphrey Polepole said the number of members had doubled from 8.5 million in 2015 to 17 million in 2020 adding that they were all active.

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. The ruling CCM party expressed its confidence in winning the coming elections banking on the number of its members that doubled in the last five years.



“And the good thing is that even local leaders from the grass- root are engaged in the ongoing campaigns to make sure that CCM wins,” said Mr Polepole who addressed yesterday in the city. “Our senior cadres have been tasked to get just three votes

from non-members. Imagine, if they bring five million votes which is our minimum target, we will definitely win in the early morning,” said Mr Polepole.

“Our victory during this election is scientifically calculated and that is why I trust we will massively win,” said Mr Polepole.

Mr Polepole also talked about the final round of CCM presidential candidate John Magufuli who is expected to embark on the northern zone starting Monday.

He will campaign in Bagamoyo and move to the regions of Tanga, Kilimanjaro, Arusha, Manyara and finally to Dodoma where he is expected to vote.

Tanzanians will vote on October 28 to elect the president, members of Parliament and ward councillors during the General Election involving both the ruling party and the opposition parties.

Dr Magufuli, who is seeking re-election, faces 14 other presidential candidates from the opposition including Mr Tundu Lissu from the main opposition Chadema.

Mr Polepole also said that the party was winding up the campaigns with its bigwigs position- ing strategically.

As Dr Magufuli goes through the northern zone to Dodoma, his running mate Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan will campaign in Zanzibar (both Unguja and Pemba) and later conclude the rallies in Morogoro.

On the other hand, the party’s central committee member and current Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa is expected to embark on the southern regions of Lindi and Mtwara.

Mr Polepole also spent time to clarify on some issues raised by the opposition in their rallies including the accusations that Dr Magufuli was using public vehicles and resources in the campaign.