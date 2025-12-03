Media urged to champion digital literacy as Tanzania pursues $1 trillion innovation economy

Dar es Salaam. Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) Managing Director, Rosalynn Mndolwa-Mworia, has called on media organisations to take a frontline role in advancing digital literacy, elevating innovators, and fostering public understanding as Tanzania accelerates its march toward a $1 trillion innovation-led economy.

Speaking on Tuesday, December 3, at the Tanzania Start-up Week 2025, Ms Mworia stressed that the country’s ambition under Tanzania Development Vision 2050 hinges not merely on technological investment but on ensuring citizens possess the digital competence to fully engage in the emerging economy.

“At the heart of this vision is not technology—it is people,” she said. “Citizens who are digitally capable, empowered, and included.”

Ms Mworia urged the media to move beyond traditional reporting and actively equip the public with the knowledge required to navigate new technologies, access digital public services, and understand evolving policy reforms.

“A nation’s digital future is built on trust, understanding, and participation,” she said. “This is where media becomes personal to me. Stories shape confidence, shape possibility, and shape nations.”

Citing MCL’s growing influence, she noted that the company’s 25 million monthly digital users demonstrate the media’s power to shape public perception of emerging technologies.

“When media explains artificial intelligence in simple terms, when it demystifies government services, when it combats misinformation—we are not merely informing; we are empowering.”

Ms Mworia highlighted HabariHub, MCL’s digital journalism and innovation ecosystem, which provides young creators and entrepreneurs with mentorship and practical skills. She also underscored the impact of MCL’s national platforms—such as the Mwananchi Thought Leadership Forum, Rising Woman, and MSME Summits—which have amplified national dialogue on digital transformation.

During her address, Ms Mworia unveiled several initiatives in line with Vision 2050, including a Start-up Visibility Acceleration Programme and the expansion of HabariHub to reach more young innovators.

“Every innovator deserves a spotlight,” she said, emphasising the role of visibility in unlocking Tanzania’s digital potential.

In a gesture to promote access to credible information, she announced one month of free access to MwanaClick—MCL’s digital content platform—for all Start-up Week participants.

“Credible information should never be a privilege; it must be a catalyst for an empowered Tanzania,” she said, reiterating the importance of inclusion in building a digitally capable society.

Ms Mworia emphasised that achieving a competitive digital economy demands collaboration across government, private sector, and civil society.

“Tanzania will reach a $1 trillion digital economy not through technology alone, but through the courage of our youth, the resilience of our entrepreneurs, and our collective belief that the Tanzanian story is worth telling.”

She reaffirmed MCL’s commitment to supporting innovators and entrepreneurs, positioning the organisation as a platform for ideas and a champion of inclusion.