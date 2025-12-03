Trump launches immigration crackdown in New Orleans

 woman sweeps the floor next to an air mattress and makeshift beds inside the restaurant owned by their family, who say they are staying there to protect themselves from potentially being profiled by federal agents while traveling between home and work, amid reports that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is planning to deploy federal border agents to Louisiana in the coming day

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Washington. U.S. immigration officials kicked off an operation in New Orleans to arrest immigrants in the U.S. illegally, federal officials said on Wednesday, making it the latest city to be targeted by President Donald Trump's crackdown.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said the operation would target criminal offenders who had been released from local custody due to city policies that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

Trump, a Republican, has ordered such operations in Democratic-led cities across the U.S., including Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington, D.C., in a bid to drive deportations to record levels.

Also Read

Residents and local officials in cities targeted by the immigration crackdown have pushed back, saying it has swept in many people with no criminal record and has used heavy-handed tactics that endangered residents.

The operation in New Orleans was expected to run through the end of the year but its scope remains unclear. Trump said during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that the National Guard would be deployed to the southern city in several weeks.

Some residents in New Orleans were already bracing for the possibility they could be subjected to profiling tactics and detained as part of the crackdown.

In one family-owned restaurant, a woman assembled makeshift beds on Tuesday, so family members could sleep there to avoid potentially being profiled by federal agents while traveling between home and work.

Last month a federal judge terminated a 2013 consent decree that had limited the ability of the New Orleans Police Department to assist federal immigration enforcement.

Still, New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said in late November that the city would not enforce federal immigration law.

The U.S. Department of Justice labeled New Orleans a "sanctuary city" in a list published in August.

The action in New Orleans, with a population of around 384,000, follows a Border Patrol-led operation in Charlotte, North Carolina.

in Midtown Manhattan, Mangione has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges and is expected to face trial next year.


Latest

  1. New Content Item (1)

    Hong Kong apartment fire toll hits 159, infant among dead

  2. Prime Minister Nchemba calls for stronger public–private cooperation to drive Tanzania’s economic future

  3. Media urged to champion digital literacy as Tanzania pursues $1 trillion innovation economy

  4. Mbeya charts a new path for integrated early childhood development

  5. Hamas says it will hand over a Gaza hostage body

In the headlines

View All