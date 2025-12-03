Prime Minister Nchemba calls for stronger public–private cooperation to drive Tanzania’s economic future

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba has called on the public and state institutions to respect, support, and collaborate with the private sector, describing it as an indispensable engine of Tanzania’s economic progress.

Addressing delegates at Tanzania Start-up Week 2025 on Tuesday, December 3, Dr Nchemba applauded the individuals and companies creating employment opportunities across the country. He noted that such entrepreneurial courage is vital to dismantling barriers and accelerating sustainable economic growth.

“Young people taking this step are the future of Tanzania,” he said. “You have chosen to be an example that it is possible.” He emphasised that society must recognise, encourage, and uplift such efforts rather than diminish them.

Dr Nchemba underscored the urgent need for stronger cooperation between the public and private sectors. A negative attitude towards private enterprise, he argued, only undermines national progress.

“If our perspective toward the private sector is negative, then the only way to ensure young people are respected is to build a strong private sector,” he said, noting that no nation has ever achieved a robust economy through public institutions alone.

The Prime Minister highlighted ongoing government reforms aimed at easing business operations and cutting bureaucratic delays. He assured entrepreneurs that the government stands ready to listen and respond swiftly to their needs.

“In government, we will be ready—and I will instruct everyone—that when you need facilitation, suspend all other matters. Listen to them, meet officers at any level. I will personally ensure that the doors remain open,” he said.

Dr Nchemba urged society to embrace entrepreneurship as a legitimate pathway to prosperity, noting that successful business leaders—including billionaires—play an integral role in job creation and overall economic growth.

“This mindset must change. We must move towards facilitation and enabling business. These have been the President’s directives: reducing unnecessary control in matters concerning business. Business requires facilitation, not the idea that spending long hours proves your importance,” he said.

He further stressed that innovation will be central to delivering Tanzania Development Vision 2050, calling for products and technologies capable of scaling globally.