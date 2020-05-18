Chadema MP asks speaker to allow him join CCM

By The Citizen Reporter

Dodoma. Chadema Member of Parliament for Kilombero Peter Lijualikali has today May 18 asked Speaker of Parliament to allow him join the ruling party citing undemocratic practices in his party.

The Kilombero MP said that it defies logic that the same party that is demanding a constitutional reform is at the fore front breaking its own constitution.

A tearful Peter Lijualikali said the party did not give them the right to be heard when the central Committee meted out punishment against MPs who failed to toe the party line self isolation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It was an order that required us to self quarantine for 14 days; however, what we asked ourselves whether by the time we return the coronavirus pandemic will be gone. And when we return do we still comeback to the parliamentary chambers to sit with people who have not been tested?” said Mr Lijualikali amid applause from other side of the House.

Mr Lijualikali went on narrate how he spent six months in jail for his love for the party saying he first contested in the party in 2003 and became a councilor before he stood and won parliamentary seat in 2015.

He also criticized the party’s deduction of Sh500,000 off their monthly earnings which he said was meant to strengthen the party’s operations yet they receive subsidies from the government as the main opposition party.

“What is this money for,” he questioned.

The Speaker of Parliament Mr Job Ndugai welcomed him warmly to the ruling party where he is a member of the Central Committee.





