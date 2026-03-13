Teacher finally paid Sh4.2 million owed for eight years

Musoma. After a wait of more than eight years, a teacher in Mara Region has received Sh4.2 million in transfer allowances thanks to the intervention of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB).

PCCB Mara facilitated the payment to a primary school teacher in Tarime District, who had been owed the funds since being transferred from Magoto Primary School to Itiryo Primary School. Officials said the delay was largely caused by bureaucratic red tape.

The teacher, identified as Samuel Magutu, had claimed the amount from the Tarime District Council after his transfer.

Speaking in Musoma today, Friday 13 March 2026, during a briefing on PCCB’s activities for October–December 2025, Acting Regional Director Simon Ngoma said that following the teacher’s complaint, an investigation revealed that there was no valid reason for the delay other than administrative procedures.

“We ordered that the teacher be paid, and I am pleased to announce that he has now received the funds. In addition, we have instructed the responsible authorities to carry out their duties in accordance with the law, regulations and procedures,” he said.

Ngoma noted that other public servants face similar challenges but often fail to report them, preventing resolution.

“Even Mr Magutu took a long time to come to the office and report his issue. I urge all community members not to remain silent about challenges—bring them to the office. If they are not within our mandate, we will direct you to the proper authority for resolution,” he explained.

During the same period, PCCB also ensured that the family of retired teacher Bigambo Mashauri was paid Sh50 million, which had been misappropriated by a fellow teacher, Fedson Mainya, contrary to proper procedures.

The retired teacher’s family had reported that the Sh50 million payment was purportedly for purchasing a farm. However, the investigation revealed no such property or sale agreement existed, raising suspicion. PCCB ordered the teacher to return the funds, which he did promptly.

Ngoma also reported that during the quarter, PCCB monitored proper use of public resources, reviewing 31 development projects valued at over Sh14.9 billion and issuing directives to address identified shortcomings.

Some public servants, speaking anonymously, said delays in payment of entitlements have long affected them.

“You see, this teacher struggled for eight years over just Sh4 million—this is extreme injustice. There is excessive bureaucracy. I request PCCB to scrutinise these offices,” said one teacher.