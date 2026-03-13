Business college to expand enrollment as ten-storey building nears completion

Dar es Salaam. The College of Business Education (CBE) is set to expand its student intake as its new ten-storey Weights and Measures building nears completion, with the facility now 93 percent finished.

The announcement came during an inspection by Deodatus Mwanyika, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Industry, Trade, Agriculture and Livestock, on 12 March 2026. He praised the pace of construction, citing strong supervision and professionalism.

“The new building will significantly increase the college’s capacity to accommodate the growing number of students,” Mr Mwanyika said. He also urged the college to strengthen programmes in entrepreneurship and business-related fields, describing them as critical for graduates entering the self-employment market.

Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade, Dennis Londo, noted that the project is funded under the 2025/26 government budget and will host more than 4,000 students at a time once completed. He added that the facility will serve as a specialised centre for training in marketing and other commercial disciplines vital to Tanzania’s industrial development.

CBE Rector, Prof Edda Lwoga, said the project, launched on 25 May 2023, has already transformed academic delivery at the college. “The building will expand admission opportunities for students in business and entrepreneurship programmes, including short professional courses that are currently in high demand by the private sector,” she said.