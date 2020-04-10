China reacts to racism claims against Africans

In its statement yesterday, China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said: “Since the Covid-19 outbreak, China and African countries have been supporting each other in fighting the pandemic. We won’t forget the support voiced and provided by African countries and their people when we were at the most crucial stage of the fight.”

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China yesterday responded to allegations of discrimination against Africans in Guangdong Province, stressing that the government was committed to treating all foreign nationals equally.

Social media video footages and photos posted recently showed Africans stranded at public places with their belongings with claims that these had been evicted from apartments and hotels, hence rendering them homeless.

The evictions were allegedly committed by Chinese local authorities over claims that Africans were importing the coronavirus into the country. “We’ve a lot of difficulties because we have been in a lockdown for nearly three months. The biggest challenge is racism. We can’t access healthcare in the hospitals,” one of the claimed victim in China appeared to tell a Uganda television station in an interview. The claims had it that foreigners, particularly black people, were not allowed to access such public places as malls, restaurants and hospitals.

In its statement yesterday, China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said: “Since the Covid-19 outbreak, China and African countries have been supporting each other in fighting the pandemic. We won’t forget the support voiced and provided by African countries and their people when we were at the most crucial stage of the fight.”

The statement was availed to The Citizen by the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania. Moreover, the Chinese government encouraged foreigners in China to strictly observe local anti-epidemic regulations, and cooperate with and support China in fighting the virus.

“Now we are closely following the situation in Africa. The Chinese government and people are doing our best to help them. Faced with the severe test of epidemics, China and African countries are united more than ever, demonstrating brotherhood in times of adversity,” reads the statement in part.

Advertisement

The spokesperson further asserted that had put in place various preventive measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus from both within and without of the country.

“In the meantime, we pay high attention to the incidents and misunderstanding that occurred in this process of containing the virus,” said the spokesperson. Tanzania’s envoy to China Mbelwa Kairuki told The Citizen that he was aware of the allegations, saying African embassies in China were closely following-up the matter with Chinese authorities.

When asked if there was any Tanzanian citizen who was affected by the evictions, the envoy said: “The embassy is in close contact with Tanzanian community in Guangzhou. Until last night at 3am, we have not received any report of a Tanzanian who has been evicted from his home or hotel.” The international community has repeatedly stated that evictions are a gross violation of human rights, in particular the right to adequate housing.