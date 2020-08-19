Chui Returns To Serebuka with Every Bite

Learning how to let loose at the end of the day is very important, but for many people, finding the right balance in life can equally be stressful. As Chui always says, there is always a finish line, at the end of the day.

It is a busy world out there and sometimes, it can very easily become the only thing you worry about.

The Tanzanian way

In Tanzania there is always a reason to celebrate and in most cases it does not matter what day of the week or the circumstances involved.

Whether it is a happy occasion or even a sad one, there is always an opportunity to let loose especially when you have the right crowd and a great beer that powers such moments.

The scene is never restricted, whether it is at Mangi’s corner store, a food festival or at a trendy joint in Sinza or Mbezi Beach, the mood is always on a high note.

Serebuka with every bite

Determined to make its fans find the most out of every situation, Chui has something in the bag, a three-month campaign that he has dubbed ‘Serebuka with Every Bite - Chui edition’, which is a true celebration of Tanzania’s unique diversity.

To Serebuka is to ‘let loose’ or ‘enjoy yourself to the fullest’ and this brings with it the Tanzanian spirit of always searching for fun irrespective of the day of the week as long as people come together. In simple terms the party never stops.

When it comes to celebrations, Chui has been the go to guy, and as such the party nights will never be the same again, with the ‘Serebuka with every Bite’.

Chui’s distinctive ways of life is determined to bring out the best of you irrespective of what personality suits your character.

When?

For four days a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday) Chui comes with a special edition that suites every fun seeking individuals countrywide.

It doesn’t really matter who you are with but what matters is that you are in a Serebuka mood with every sip that you take.

With Chui by your side the party keeps going as long as you want it to, and the only limit is what you make of the moment.

It’s singing Karaoke like a rock star, staying up to watch the sunset or dancing till your legs give out.

The bottom line here is that as we adapt to the new normal, whatever you like to do, Chui and The Only Lite With A Bite lets you keep Serebuka moments alive.