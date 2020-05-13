By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Twenty Three (23) Tanzanian truck drivers have today May 13, been turned back at Namanga border after they tested positive for Covid-19 Kenya’s Health ministry has said.

Apart from the Tanzanians one Ugandan and Rwandese nationals were also truned back after undergoing the tests at the border post.

Yesterday, two Tanzanian truck drivers were denied entry into the neighbouring country at Isbania border post after they tested positive of the virus.

It is still not clear whether the move meets the World Health Organisation’s standard procedures of handling such cases.

This comes on a day when Kenya recorded other 22 more cases of bringing the total number of cases to those who have tested positive to 737.

While delivering the daily coronavirus briefing, Kenya’s Health Ministry’s Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman announced that Kenya has acquired two mobile laboratories that will be used in fight against Covid-19 at major border points.

The health ministry on Wednesday recorded four more coronavirus deaths Dr Aman said total deaths from Covid-19 have reached 40 saying that 22 more patients have recovered, increasing total recoveries to 281.