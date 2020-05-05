Covid-19: Kenya cases soar to 535 as 45 more test positive

By Daily Nation

Forty five more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Kenya, the Health ministry announced on Tuesday, the highest number of positive test results in a single day since Covid-19 was first reported in Kenya.

Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe told the daily briefing that 29 of the cases were in Nairobi, 11 in Mombasa and five in Wajir.

He said that all of Nairobi's new patients were from Eastleigh.

STATISTICS

In Africa, the coronavirus had infected at least 48,186 people and killed over 1,850, according to case tracker Worldometer's count on May 5.

Since the first case was reported in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019, at least 3,663,815 people worldwide had been infected by May 5.

The total number of deaths worldwide was 252,758 and that of recoveries at 1,205,904.

The number of active cases stood at 2,205,153, with two per cent or 49,649 of them being critical and the rest mild.