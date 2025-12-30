It's do-or-die for Stars against Tunisia in crunch Afcon game

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania national football team, Taifa Stars, face a decisive make-or-die encounter tonight against Tunisia in their final Group C match of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), knowing that only victory will keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.

The crucial fixture is scheduled to kick off at 7pm East African Time at Rabat, with Taifa Stars needing all three points to stand any chance of qualifying for the last 16.

However, their fate is also partially dependent on the outcome of the other Group C match, where Nigeria take on Uganda at the Fez Stadium, also in Rabat.

Nigeria currently top the group with six points, having already secured qualification. Tunisia sit second with three points, while Tanzania and Uganda are tied on one point each.

However, Tanzania hold a slight edge over Uganda on goal difference, with a negative one compared to Uganda’s negative two.

For Taifa Stars, the equation is simple but demanding: defeat Tunisia and hope Nigeria avoid slipping against Uganda. Any other result would spell the end of Tanzania’s Afcon campaign at the group stage.

Interim head coach Miguel Gamondi acknowledged the magnitude of the task ahead, describing Tunisia as one of Africa’s traditional powerhouses, but insisted that his players are fully focused on securing victory.

“This is a decisive match for us,” said Gamondi. “We are facing a very strong team who are also fighting to qualify. We know it will be tough, but our objective is clear—we must win. The players understand the responsibility and are ready to give everything for the nation.”

Gamondi added that Taifa Stars have worked hard in training to correct the mistakes that cost them points in their previous match against Uganda, which ended in a frustrating draw.

“We analysed our last game in detail. We identified areas where we fell short and worked on them. I believe the players have taken the lessons seriously, and I expect a much more disciplined and aggressive performance,” he explained.

Team captain Mbwana Samatta echoed the coach’s sentiments, reaffirming the squad’s determination to rise to the occasion despite the pressure surrounding the encounter.

“We know what is at stake,” Samatta said. “This is not just another match; it is about national pride. It won’t be easy because Tunisia are also fighting for qualification, but we believe in ourselves. We are ready to fight until the final whistle and make Tanzanian fans proud.”

Samatta, one of the most experienced players in the squad, urged his teammates to remain calm and focused, stressing that unity and belief would be key in overcoming the North African giants.

Meanwhile, winger Simon Msuva said the players are highly motivated and urged Tanzanians to rally behind the team during the decisive showdown.

“We feel the support from back home, and it means a lot to us,” said Msuva. “We promise to give our best on the pitch. With the support of the fans and our determination, anything is possible.”

Tunisia, four-time Afcon champions, are expected to pose a stern test with their tactical discipline and experience on the continental stage.