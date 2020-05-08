By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania's ministry of health has today May 8 said that it will resume releasing of Covid-19 updates after completion of rehabilitation work at the National Health Community Laboratories.

This was said today May 8, by the minister of health Ummy Mwalimu at the launch of the Afya Call Center which is located at the Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS) at Upanga Dar es Salaam.

“It has been some 7 days since we last released updates on the Covid-19 updates because we are doing some improvements at the National Laboratories and the process is set to be completed in a few days and after that we shall give regular updates," said Ms Mwalimu.

The last time the ministry released any such updates Tanzania's cases of Covid-19 infections stood at 480, but yesterday Zanzibar's ministry of health released a new update that showed 29 more infections on the Isles.

While at the launch the Minister called upon Citizens to take precaution as guided by the authorities because the threat of the virus is real and it is likely to stick around for several months.

She advised Tanzanians to learn to live with the virus by protecting themselves against being infected.

On Sunday, the National health community Laboratories came under fire from President Magufuli for inconsistent results after a goat and a paw paw reportedly tested positive of the Covid-19.