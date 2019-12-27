Diamond is a dead beat dad says Zari

Dar es Salaam. Zari did not go for Christmas holidays to her native Uganda this year breaking a long tradition that she has always maintained however, there is one this she isn’t about to give up – reminding Diamond that he is a deadbeat dad

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has thrown shade at the father of her two children Bongo star, Diamond Platnumz, for not taking up responsibility.

Zari was responding to a fan who had taken it upon herself to implore her to forgive Diamond and allow for him to see his daughter Princes Latiffa and his son Prince Nillan.

Zari replied by saying that he is not the one stopping Diamond from seeing his children.

“Kuna aliyemkataza ama it’s his ego. Enjoy your holidays,” Zari said.

During an interview in July this year, Zari revealed that Diamond has not been in touch with his children for nine months at the time.

Advertisement

Break up

She dumped Diamond last year on Valentine’s Day accusing him of constant infidelity.

Prior to the break, Diamond had publicly admitted that he had cheated on Zari with Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto, with whom he sired a son with.

Diamond, renowned for hit songs such as Ukimowna, Number One, Nana and Salome, met Zari in 2014 on a flight. The romance blossomed after Zari asked for a selfie photo.