Dodoma Airport to ‘upgrade’ from Code 3C to 4C

By Jonathan Musa

Dodoma. At least Sh3 billion has been spent in the repair and expansion of Dodoma Airport.

The exercise which commenced in June and is expected to be completed, by November 1, with 90 percent of the targeted areas already been covered.

Tanroads, acting Manager in Dodoma, Salome Kabunda, said the amount included the construction of the turning pad, aircraft parking area, running way and the fence. The project is under Chinese construction company, Chico.

She said, after the construction work is completed, the airport will be upgraded from Code 3C to 4C enabling it accommodates big aircraft, giving an example of the Airbus A220-300 that carries more than 120 passengers.

“Before the expansion and repair of the airport, the airport had a 2.5 kilometer run way but it is now 2.75 kilometers, an additional of 250 meters,” she said.

Speaking over the international airport that is set to be constructed at Msalato , transport Deputy Minister Elias Kwandikwa said the construction will begin after the fiscal year, 2020/21.

He said they are currently in the process of reviewing the information on resident’s compensations.