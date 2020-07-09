Dodoma buzzing as CCM party cadres arrive in the city

By Noor Shija

Dodoma city center is becoming a sea of green and yellow by the day as preparations for Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) national congress to pick contestants for the October General Election .

Among other activities, they will pick the Zanzibar Presidential candidate, a task that has attracted a lot of attention with CCM flag bearers for both Mainland and the Isles set to be known on Sunday July 12.

The CCM’s general congress is scheduled to be held for two days, at Jakaya Kikwete Convention Centre.

The city is in a festive mood and business is booming as party cadres continue to arrive in the administrative capital ahead of the CCM general congress.

According to source privy to operations in Dodoma, most of the hotels, lodges and guest houses in are almost fully booked by CCM cadres.

“CCM already settled all bills from July 10 up to July 13,” said one of the hotelier who preferred anonymity.

According to Wellington Malea a manager at New Dodoma Hotel, CCM top organ’s meetings in Dodoma is the only opportunity to do business after Covid-19 pandemic ravaged the hospitality industry.

Entrepreneur, Joseph Christopher said that CCM top organ’s meeting is the opportunity for all entrepreneurs in Dodoma because they will sell their products.