The Citizen News Dodoma man arrested for allegedly raping his own mother Friday July 5 2019 In Summary According to the RPC, police have already launched an investigation into the incident and that upon its completion the suspect would be taken to court to answer to the charge facing him. By Habel Chidawali @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.comDodoma. A young man, Mazengo Chilatu ,28, is being held by police in Dodoma Region for allegedly raping his own mother, 58, whose name .The suspect, who is a resident of Manchali Village in Chamwino District, Dodoma , is alleged to have sneaked into his mother's bedroom and sexually assaulting her.After the incident, which is suspected to have occurred early this week, the woman is said to have screamed for help from neighbours, who immediately responded and arrested the young man.Speaking about the incident, Dodoma Regional Police Commander Gilles Muroto told reporters that the young man could have committed the offence due to superstitious beliefs.According to the RPC, police have already launched an investigation into the incident and that upon its completion the suspect will be taken to court to answer the charge facing him.Muroto added that rape and gender-based incidents were currently widespread, describing the particular incident as "a most uncommon thing and disgraceful to such an energetic young man to sexually assault his own mother at night."