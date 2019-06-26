Eala budget approvals wait minister’s presence

By Zephania Ubwani @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. All eyes will be on the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) Wednesday afternoon following Tuesday's failure to pass the 2019/2020 budget estimates.

The Assembly could not convene after the legislators demanded the presence of the ministers from the East African Community (EAC) partner states.

The session was to debate and approve the EAC Budget proposals for 2019/2020 financial year which were tabled before the House last week.

Only the Burundi EAC minister Ms Isabelle Ndahayo was in the chamber when a Uganda lawmaker Rose Akol (Uganda) moved a motion for adjournment.

She demanded postponement of the House business, citing the absence of the ministers responsible for EAC Affairs from the six partner states.

"It is absurd to have one in attendance. We must therefore adjourn until such a time when the Council of Ministers is fully represented", she said.

She insisted; "We cannot talk when the front bench is empty. The ministers have to be here to address issues on the budget".

Eala member from Kenya Abdikadir Aden echoed, saying the absence of the front bench was not a good sign "given the fact that the budget is a critical matter".

Ms Suzanne Nakauki (Uganda) supported the adjournment of the House, insisting; "We are not ready to proceed with the debate".

However, the MP from South Sudan Mr.KimGai unsuccessfully attempted to have the House debate and approve the budget estimates.

The Speaker Martin Ngoga urged the lawmakers to continue with the debate because nothing in the Rules of Procedures bars Eala for conducting business in the absence of ministers.

Nevertheless, the House unanimously agreed to adjourn the business to Wednesday afternoon to resume the debate on the budget proposals.