Ethiopian Airlines to launch cargo flights from Mwanza

Dar es Salaam. Ethiopian Airlines is set to join Rwandair when it launches cargo flight service to Mwanza with effect from September 9, adding its already available passenger flights to other parts of Tanzania.



The carrier announced the new move on its twitter account.



Rwandair has been operating cargo flights from Mwanza Airport to Europe since April, mainly airlifting fish from Lake Victoria.



Last week, Ethiopian Airlines which was the first to resume flights to Julius Nyerere International Airport is set to increases flights from four landings weekly to 14.



Apart from Ethiopian Airlines, KLM has increased flight frequency from one to four whereas Qatar Airways on the other hand has increased scheduled flights from two to 14.



Tanzania was the first East African country to open its airspace following the reduction in the number of coronavirus cases; Kenya on the other hand opened its skies on August 1.

