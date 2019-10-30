This is the second time in two weeks that the 95 year old former president is being attended to at the city hospital.

By Daily Nation

Former President Daniel Moi is “alert and conscious of his surroundings,” his family said yesterday as it sought to end speculation that his condition was critical.

“The true position is that Mzee Moi is in hospital being attended to by a professional medical team led by his personal physician, Dr David Silverstein. He is alert and conscious of his surroundings," Mr Lee Njiru, the former Head of State's press secretary, said in a statement.

OFFICIAL UPDATE

He asked the media not to publish alarming statements, but instead wait for medical bulletins issued through official channels.

"The family of former President Daniel arap Moi has noted with appreciation the immense interest his hospitalisation has created.

This is informed by his considerable stature, both in Kenya and the international sphere.

However, the family is at the same time displeased with the negative and alarmist reports being peddled by unfeeling individuals, and consequently published by sections of the media,” the statement said

The family thanked Kenyans for their prayers and concern about his health.

However, the statement did not disclose the nature of Mzee Moi's illness. And no official medical bulletin was issued to update the media on his condition.

On Monday, sources close to the family told the Nation that the former president was admitted to the Nairobi Hospital on Saturday after he developed breathing complications.

This is the second time in two weeks that the 95 year old former president is being attended to at the city hospital.

Tuesday, a source at the hospital said Mzee Moi was “on restricted visits at the moment, and his doctor is currently keeping an eye on his lungs”.