Ferry services to Zanzibar suspended on Election Day

The letter was addressed to Azam Marine/Kilimanjaro Fast Ferries (Zanzibar), Africa Shipping Corporation (Zanzibar), Zan Fast Ferries (Zanzibar) and Zenj General Merchandise (Zanzibar).

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Travellers planning to use ferry transport between Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar on Wednesday October 28 will have to cancel their travel arrangements after the Zanzibar Maritime Authority announced suspension of marine transport on that day.

In a statement issued by the Zanzibar Maritime Authority (ZMA), transportation of passengers and cargo using ships and boats, will be temporarily suspended on Wednesday's to pave a way for the General Election.

“Based on the importance of the Election Day, the government has temporarily suspended sea travel, to give opportunity for all citizens to exercise their right,” reads a part of a letter seen by The Citizen.

The letter was addressed to Azam Marine/Kilimanjaro Fast Ferries (Zanzibar), Africa Shipping Corporation (Zanzibar), Zan Fast Ferries (Zanzibar) and Zenj General Merchandise (Zanzibar).

ZMA public relations manager Othman Said Othman confirmed the news to suspend sea transport Wednesday October 28.

“As a regulator, we have the mandate to do so and this is not the first time we have taken such a decision. We have been acting in the same manner in all election years,” said Mr Othman.

Advertisement