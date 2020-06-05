Former MSD boss charged with economic sabotage, money laundering

By Hadija Jumanne @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former Medical Stores Department (MSD) director general Laurean Bwanakunu has on Friday, June 5, been arraigned at the Kisutu Resident Magistate Court facing five charges of economic sabotage occasioning the department with Sh3.8 billion loss and Sh1.6 billion money laundering.

Mr Bwanakunu was charged alongside the acting director of logistics, Mr Byekwaso Tabura.

In the economic crime case number 46/2020, led a team of state attorneys in reading charges facing the suspects before the Principal Resident Magistrate Richard Kabate.

Reading the charge sheet, Mr Nguka stated before court that between July 1, 2016 and June 30, 2019 while in Dar es Salaam and other areas within the United Republic of Tanzania, Mr Bwanakunu intentionally led a criminal gang.

In the second count committed between July 1, 2016 and June 30, 2019, the suspects occasioned Sh3.8 billion loss to MSD while at the department’s Keko offices.

Mr Nguka alleged in the third count that Mr Bwanakunu faced charges of abuse of power claimed to have been committed at the MSD Keko offices between July 1, 2016 and June 30 2019.

“He intentionally violated the Public Procurement Act by increasing salary and allowance to MSD staffs without permission of the permanent secretary responsible for public services, therefore occasioning the department a Sh3 billion loss,” he said.

In the fourth count the suspects are collectively accused for poor storage of medicines and medical supplies leading to damages, hence occasioning a loss of Sh85 million.

The suspects were collectively accused of Sh1.6 billion money laundering in the fifth count after receiving an advance payment that came from involvement in a criminal activity.

The court was adjourned until June 19, this year, the suspects were returned to remand prison because charges they face are unbailable according to Tanzania laws.

The two are represented at the court by lawyers Peter Kibatala, Kennedy Mgongolwa, Oscar Magolosa, Kalaghe Bashiri and Frank Chungu.

