Former Vodacom Tanzania boss Ferrao to head Airtel East Africa

Dar es Salaam. Airtel Africa announced yesterday that it has appointed Ian Ferrao as regional director of the firm’s East Africa business.

Mr Ferrao worked as Vodacom Tanzania managing director for three year until June 2018 when his tenure ended.

Mr Ferrao was accredited for coming up with a turnaround strategy and a vision which transformed Vodacom Tanzania’s business.

It was during Mr Ferrao’s tenure that Vodacom issued its Sh476 billion initial public officer to become the first telecommunication firm to abide by the requirements of the Finance Act 2017 which repealed Section 26 of Electronic and Postal Communications Act 2010.

A statement from Airtel Tanzania, which was availed to The Citizen yesterday, shows that Mr Ferrao will now be responsible for Airtel operations across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia and Rwanda.

Ian Ferrao has more than 12 years of experience in senior management telecommunications roles in Africa.

Apart from being chief executive officer (CEO) for Vodacom Tanzania, Ferrao worked as CEO for Vodacom Lesotho and chief commercial officer at Vodacom Business Africa.

He holds a First Class Honours Degree in BSc Management Sciences from the Warwick Business School.

Airtel Africa’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Raghunath Mandava, Airtel Africa’s Chief Executive Officer, exuded confidence that Ferrao brings a wealth of relevant telecommunications and mobile money experience within the region, saying he will be an asset to the business.

“He will be part of the Africa Executive Committee based in Nairobi and will focus on driving growth across voice, data and mobile money in East Africa,” he said.