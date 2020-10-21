Dar es Salaam. October 2020, Viettel Tanzania Public Limited trading as Halotel, celebrates the fifth anniversary of the provision of telecommunication services in Tanzania, has thanked all Tanzanians for their reception since it started providing telecommunications services in the country.

Throughout the service delivery period it has been able to achieve targets at high levels including increasing the number of users of the network by more than 6 MILLION by June 2020, according to the second quarterly report from the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority.

"This achievement is one of the heartfelt welcome from Tanzanians who have been using the best Halotel network services as well as the company's great creativity in general to create services that meet the needs of our customers and Tanzanians in general" said Deputy Managing Director of Halotel Mr. Nguyen Van Trung .

“We are very happy to thank our customers and Tanzanians in general for choosing and continuing to support using the Halotel network for all these five years of providing our services. The main goal of the Halotel network which has 95% of the population in Tanzania is to provide the best, most affordable services that allow every Tanzanian to access our services”.

Thank you so much for continuing to be with us, we urge you to continue to use Halotel services, which we will invest on improving because we always think of providing the best services that meet the needs and life standards of our customers economically, socially and all living conditions as our motto says "Together for the Better". Concluded Mr. Trung.

