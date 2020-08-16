Hope to students as organisations launch Library

The two organizations have launched a new library at the school which is located in Sengerema Disrict.

Mwanza. Some 720 students at Nyamahona Secondary in Mwanza will now have all the study materials at their disposal, thanks to an initiate by Read International and Karimjee Jivanjee Foundation (KJF).

The two organizations have launched a new library at the school which is located in Sengerema Disrict.

Executive director for Read International, Ms Magdalena George said the organization’s mission was to contribute to the quality of education in public schools by providing students with the materials they need.

Through various partnerships, Read International provides a platform that will encourage students to read more and better their communication skills.

“With Karimjee Foundation’s support to Read in the last five years, we have been able to distribute 60,328 books to 59 schools across the country. 15 new libraries have been set up so far,” he said.

The duo’s partnership has since benefited a total of 36,033 secondary students in different ways, including through the empowerment of students in schools and enabling them to become independent readers.

Advertisement

The programme also improves students’ student’s language transition, especially those who are beginning to use Kiswahili and English by engaging in different reading activities such as buddy reading, reading games and quizzes.

Karimjee Jivanjee Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Karimjee Group.

The Chairman of Karimjee Jivanjee Ltd Yusuf Karimjee, said the programme comes at a time when the foundation was celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

It was officially registered in 2010 as part of Karimjee Jivanjee Ltd’s corporate social responsibility programme.