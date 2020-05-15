How GGM, Vodacom reacted on Covid-19 pandemic

By By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Geita Gold Mine (GGM) and Vodacom Tanzania on Thursday, May 14 outlined efforts undertaken in order to continue production and service after the outbreak of Covid-19.

The companies also said they contributed Sh3.9 billion to support the government’s efforts to provide healthcare workers with Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and strengthen the disease frontline operations.

The companies outlined their efforts during the Mwananchi Thought Leadership Forum (MTLF) organized by Mwananchi Communications Limited in collaboration with ITV/Radio One under the theme: Surviving Covid-19 and beyond.

Speaking during the event, the GGM sustainability vice president Simon Shayo said the company provided Sh1.6 billion of which the ministry of health was given Sh1.1 billion and Geita district council Sh500 million.

“Some employees were instructed to work from home. Those who reported at the company were provided with PPEs, numerous hand washing equipment were installed and staff buses were increased to reduce congestion,” he said.

He said the company has also signed a contract with Rubondo radio station owned by the district council to disseminate information on the disease to increase awareness in the community.

The director of corporate affairs and Vodacom Tanzania Foundation Rosalyn Mworia said Vodacom invested in strengthening network resilience to ensure citizens are well served during the pandemic.

“The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has increased transaction ceiling from Sh3 million to Sh5 million per day which has enabled citizens to undergo money transfer services without physically interacting with others,” she said.

According to her, through the Vodacom Foundation primary, middle and secondary schools children have been accessed to reading materials free of charge, noting that service providers have also been incorporated in the network after waiving charges of education portals used by students.

“Also, we have provided Sh2.3 billion for Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar to assist provision of PPEs to healthcare workers and increasing ICU beds,” she said.

The managing director of Lindam Group Limited, Mrs Zuhura Muro said both large, middle and small sized enterprises have been strongly hit by the pandemic.

She said small companies and the informal sector were among mostly hit because of the nature of their jobs.

“However, the large and small companies are mostly interdependent, hence they will share consequences because of sharing the value chain in the production process,” she said.