How charcoal project has improved women’s livelihood in Morogoro

By Hellen Nachilongo @musanachi60 hnachilongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The involvement of women in sustainable charcoal and timber cultivation has improved women’s livelihood in Matuli Village, Morogoro Region.

Ward Executive Officer Ms Malta Mgode said in the past women did not participate in sustainable charcoal and timber lumbering because it was considered a man’s job.

"Men were also resistant to allow their spouses to take part in such activities because they considered it as their domain," he said.

He said that through the Tanzania Forest Conservation Group (TFCG) and Network Community Based Forest Management Group (Mjumita) women and several community groups in the village have improved their livelihood.

Ashura Rajabu (60), mother of six said ever since the project started being implemented by the two organizations it has brought awareness on sustainable charcoal and they no longer walk long distances to fetch firewood or cut down trees recklessly.

Explaining further, she said that awareness training has brought a revolution and helped her to realize sustainable charcoal and timber cultivation is not preserve of men.

