The Citizen News International India announces visa exemption for foreigners seeking medical treatment Thursday November 21 2019 Delhi. India has announced a slew of exemptions for foreigners seeking medical treatment in India following the implementation of liberalised medical visa policy.According to a statement released by the Consulate General of India in Dubai, exemption has been given to foreigners from getting their primary visa converted into medical visa.It will be applicable for obtaining indoor treatment up to 180 days for seeking admission in a hospital owing to illness.Treatment of diseases which require organ transplant shall, however, be permitted only on a Medical Visa.