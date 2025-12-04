Dube, Pacome star as Yanga thrash Fountain in League tie

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions Young Africans (Yanga) marked their return to Mainland Tanzania Premier League action in emphatic fashion, securing a 2–0 victory over Fountain Gate FC at the KMC Complex today, December 4, 2025.

Yanga opened the scoring in the 29th minute when Prince Dube coolly dispatched a penalty after Fountain Gate defender Pandu Shaaban handled the ball inside the area. Substitute Pacome Zouazoa sealed the win in the 82nd minute, finishing smartly following an incisive pass from Duke Abuya.

The victory lifted Yanga to third place on the league table with 13 points from five matches, having won four and drawn one.

JKT Tanzania currently lead the standings with 17 points from 10 matches, while Pamba sit second with 15 points from eight games.



This match marked coach Pedro Gonçalves’ third league outing with Yanga, and the team has now won all three under his stewardship. Fountain Gate’s struggles, however, continue; from 10 matches, they have managed three wins, one draw and six defeats, scoring only four goals while conceding 12.

League action resumes tomorrow with two crucial fixtures. At 2:00pm, Tanzania Prisons will host Pamba Jiji FC at Sokoine Stadium in the Mbeya Region, followed at 4:00pm by Singida Black Stars facing TRA United at the KMC Complex in Dar es Salaam.

Both matches carry significant implications as teams seek to improve their league positions. Tanzania Prisons currently sit 14th with six points from six matches, while Pamba Jiji FC hold second place with 15 points from eight games.

A win for Pamba Jiji FC would see them overtake leaders JKT Tanzania and move to the summit. Conversely, a victory for Tanzania Prisons would propel them to 10th place, easing relegation fears.

Elsewhere, Singida Black Stars occupy 10th position with eight points from four matches, and TRA United are 13th with six points from six games.

A win for Singida Black Stars would edge them closer to mid-table security, while a positive result for TRA United could help them climb away from the relegation zone and inject momentum into their season.