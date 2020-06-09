By The Citizen Reporter

Dodoma. The opposition chief whip and Chadema's Esther Bulaya has said plans are under way to airlift Freeman Mbowe to Dar es Salaam for further treatment after he was attacked by unknown assailants early on Tuesday June 9,at his house.

Several top government leaders have so far visited the opposition leader at his hospital bed to express sympathy including deputy speaker, Dr Tulia Ackson and Speaker of Parliament Job Ndugai.

Mbowe is currently admitted at Dodoma Christian Medical centre where he is receiving treatment with images showing his right leg in a cast.

" We are working on modalities of how to airlift him to Dar es Salaam for further treatment, " said Esther Bulaya.

“We are asking our supporters to saty calm because there were certain words that his attackers were uttering, but I dont think it is normal and okay to attack leaders at their homes," said Esther Bulaya.

According to Iringa Urban MP Peter Msigwa , he was at the Party Chairman's home last evening together with, Godbless Lema , Joseph Mbilinyi and John Heche .

Related Stories Tanzania opposition leader Freeman Mbowe injured in an assailants’ attack

Advertisement

"After our meeting which ended late in the night we left, he was attacked in the staircase," said Msigwa