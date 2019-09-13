Insurance bodies to award best practices

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Date for the first Insurance Best Performers’ awards has been set, with organizers aiming at uplifting the level of insurance penetration in the country.

The event is being organized by the Insurance Institute of Tanzania (IIT) in collaboration with Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA) will be graced by deputy minister of Finance and Planning, Ashantu Kijaji.

IIT, General Secretary, Ernest Kilumbi said the first Annual Excellent Insurance Awards slated for September 24 to 27 aims at rewarding and celebrating leaders, best performers and achievers in the Tanzanian insurance industry.

"We have found that it is fitting to initiate these awards to identify, recognize and reward excellence in the management, leadership and governance of insurance as a sector in Tanzania," he said.

He noted that the purpose of the annual insurance awards is to provide knowledge and information by sharing best practice, experiences and expertise, foster innovation and creativity in the insurance sector and build awareness and confidence in the public, NGO’s, donors, the civil society.

Explaining about the process, he said the initial screening of all entries for each award category was done by a three-layer process comprised of three independent committees and a total of 72 applications were received.

Advertisement

Meanwhile speaking about the commemoration of the annual insurance week, the TIRA Commissioner Dr. Musa Juma said the commemoration will involve gathering of senior executives and top professionals.