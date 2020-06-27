Intern doctors’ house catches fire in Arusha

By Filbert Rweyemamu @TheCitizenTZ

Arusha. An intern doctors’ building which is part of the Mount Meru Regional Referral Hospital in Arusha on Saturday June 27 caught fire, leaving property burnt and no one was injury.

The Arusha District Commissioner Mr Kenan Kihongosi said a fire rescue operation intervened early and managed to contain the fire. Property whose value is yet to be established was burnt in the incident, said Mr Kihongosi.

“The government has relocated the intern doctors who were residing in the building to another place,’’ he said as he moved to console the young medics for the loss of their property.

The Acting Medical Officer in Charge of the hospital, Dr Geofrey Bwire said there were 14 intern doctors residing in the ill-fated building. Their documents, mattresses, beds and other property were burnt.

He said the intern doctors are supposed to reside closer to the hospital almost all the time in order to provide health services as part of their training.

The fire also reached a hospital ward, known as Grade One which was being rehabilitated and was about to be in use.