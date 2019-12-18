It is song and dance as Chadema goes to polls

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. The scene at Mlimani City Hall for Chadema’s intra- party is jubilant one as party members look forward to electing new office bearers including chairman and deputy chairperson.

There is heavy traffic leading to Mlimani City which is one of the epic shopping centres in Dar es Salaam as party members make their way to the electoral area.

It has so far been song and dance with different groups chanting the new party slogan of ‘alternative policy’

Equally there is tight security at the area with only those with the party’s IDs being given access to the venue.

Apart from the delegates the intra party elections are also set to be presided over by members of the diplomatic call whose missions are in Tanzania.

In the elections Freeman Mbowe, who has served as the party national chairman since 2004, faces Ndanda Member of Parliament for the party Chair position.

