Jack Ma’s donated materials to fight Covid-19 arrive in Tanzania

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Chinese embassy in Tanzania has on Wednesday March 25, said that coronavirus protective materials donated by billionaire Jack Ma had arrived in Dar es Salaam.

The shipment dispatched through Ethiopian Airlines include 100,000 masks, 20,000 testing kits and 1,000 protective suits.

“The supplies represent the Chinese traditional spirit of benevolence. China will provide more in supporting Tanzania’s fight against Covid-19,” the embassy posted on twitter.

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma announced he was donating 20,000 testing kits, 100,000 masks and 1,000 protective suits to each of Africa’s 54 countries.

"We take precautions and get prepared ahead of time, as Africa can benefit from the experience and lessons of other countries that were earlier hit hard by the virus," Jack Ma said in a statement on Twitter.

Tanzania and Somalia become the latest beneficiaries from Jack Ma and the Alibaba group

